Sheriff: Missing Unicoi woman found safe

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 missing 85-year-old, Wilma Oliver has been found.

“She’s doing well,” said Hensley.

PREVIOUS STORY: Search continues for missing Unicoi County woman with dementia

Hensley said Oliver was found in the woods “up behind the house.” He added that he thanks God for his guidance.

It’s unknown if Oliver has been transported to an area hospital, Hensley said she was being examined by emergency services Saturday afternoon.

