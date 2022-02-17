MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say an investigation led to the seizure of methamphetamine from an apartment in downtown Marion.

Smyth County deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at an apartment at 212 Main Street on Thursday, according to Sheriff Chip Shuler.

Shuler said a “substantial amount of methamphetamine and a firearm” were seized during the investigation.

Two people who were inside the apartment, Joshua Lee Kogod, 40, and Alexis Harris, 20, were arrested.

The investigation led to a heavy police presence in the area.

Shuler said there is no danger to the public.

Virginia State Police and the Marion Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant.