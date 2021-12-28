Sheriff: Manhunt underway in Russell Co. after men suspected of attempting to break into home

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of trying to enter a home illegally Monday night.

According to Sheriff Steve Dye, two men were confronted near a home in the Belfast area after a resident believed they were attempting to break in.

Dye told News Channel 11 that one of the men was identified as Ernest Scott Barton, 44. Barton reportedly was already wanted out of Russell County on charges related to previous residential break-ins.

As of Tuesday afternoon, deputies and the Virginia State Police are still searching for Barton. Dye said it is unlikely Barton is still in the Belfast and Rosedale areas.

Dye said Barton will face additional charges after he is located by police.

A post to the sheriff’s office Facebook page describes Barton, who is also known as “Scottie Barton,” as 5’8″ and 160 pounds. Barton has black hair and brown eyes.

The other suspect was captured Tuesday, according to Dye. The captured suspect’s identity has not yet been released, but Dye said he was wanted on other charges out of Dickenson County.

No one was injured during Monday night’s confrontation, Dye said.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will provide updates online and on-air when they are available.