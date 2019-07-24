Sheriff: Man recovering following Tuesday night stabbing in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One man is recovering and another is in jail following a stabbing on Dobish Drive in the Hazel Mountain area of Dickenson County.

According to Sheriff Scott Stanley, deputies were called about an altercation between two men about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, identified as Ricky Hall, with stab wounds. He was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center via MedFlight for treatment of what the sheriff called “not life-threatening” injuries.

Sheriff Stanley told News Channel 11 that the suspect, Kerry Wright, had left the scene by the time investigators arrived.

Wright was later located seeking medical treatment in Russell County from injuries sustained during the fight.

Wright is charged with malicious wounding. He’s currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.