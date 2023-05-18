DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man was reportedly killed in Dickenson County while cleaning up debris left by storms earlier in the week.

According to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, a 53-year-old male was killed Thursday near the intersection of South of the Mountain Road and AJ Stanley Drive.

Fleming told News Channel 11 that the man was working with one of the many companies that are assisting in cleanup throughout the county following severe weather.

As of 5:20 p.m., Fleming said authorities were still working to obtain information.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on air for updates.