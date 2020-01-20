Sheriff: Man killed in storage unit fire had been living there for days

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va (WJHL) – New details have been released surrounding the man killed in a storage unit fire in Glade Spring on Saturday.

PREVIOUS: WCSO: One charged, victim identified after deadly fire at Glade Spring storage facility

According to Sheriff Blake Andis, 46-year-old Walter Lampkins had been living in a storage unit at Glade Spring Mini Storage on Lee Highway for a few days before the fire on Saturday.

Sheriff Andis tells News Channel 11 that Kelly Goff, 46, of Glade Spring was arrested following an investigation into the fire.

Kelly Goff

The unit was reportedly locked from the outside, but there has been no confirmation as to whether or not Goff intentionally set the fire.

News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield spoke with employees at the Econo Lodge in Glade Springs along Interstate 81, who confirmed that Goff had worked there, but likely no longer would following her arrest.

Goff and Lampkins were formerly in a relationship and have a child together, according to Sheriff Andis.

Sheriff Andis told News Channel 11 on Saturday that Goff had been charged with manslaughter and abduction.

Forensic teams are still investigating.

News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield will have more on the story Monday night at 6:00 p.m.