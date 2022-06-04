UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi man is dead following an accident involving heavy equipment Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Michael Hensley, it happened at a home on Farnor Road in the Coffee Ridge community. He says two men were operating an excavator, also known as a Trackhoe, in an attempt to recover a trailer that went over an embankment.

Hensley told News Channel 11 that one man was down near the trailer getting ready to chain it when the operator of the excavator slipped and accidentally hit the switch that operates the bucket. He said the bucket hit the man near the trailer, killing him instantly.

The victim died on the scene, his identity has not yet been released to the public.

“There was no foul play, this was nothing more than an incredibly tragic accident,” said Sheriff Hensley.

No charges are being pressed in this case.The body has been taken to Johnson City for an autopsy.