Sheriff: Man in custody after reportedly shooting wife in Washington Co., Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said a woman was taken to the hospital after she was reportedly shot by her husband.

That shooting took place at a home on Watauga Road off of Highway 58.

According to Sheriff Andis, the man, who has not been identified by authorities, is now in custody.

Authorities are pursuing charges of malicious wounding and use of firearm in commission of a felony.

Sheriff Andis also said the victim was taken to a hospital in Johnson City to be treated for her injuries but he did not know how severe those injuries were.

Authorities did receive a search warrant to search the home and were in the process of doing so when we spoke to officials just before noon.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.