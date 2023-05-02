SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A man was taken to the hospital after police in Saltville found him with a gunshot wound to the chest.

On Monday, May 1, the Saltville Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a report of a possible gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Saltville Highway, an SCSO release stated.

When they arrived, officers and deputies reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Sheriff Chip Shuler, the incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the public.

No further details were released, and an investigation remains ongoing.