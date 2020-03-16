Sheriff: Man found dead inside building after Johnson County apartment fire Sunday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 67-year-old man died in an apartment building fire on Divide Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from the sheriff’s office says Mountain City Fire Department, deputies and other mutual aid county fire departments were called to the scene at 1768 Divide Road at 4:07 p.m.

The First District Fire Department confirmed that a county-wide all call was issued due to the amount of time spent on the scene, so every fire department in Johnson County assisted at the scene.

The apartment was already fully engulfed by the time crews arrived on the scene, according to the release.

Witnesses told officials that a man was possibly still inside the building during the fire.

The release says entry was made into the building once it was fully extinguished, and a 67-year-old man was found dead inside.

A female patient was also transferred to the Johnson City Medical Center.

The fire was contained to the apartment building and did not spread to any other structures.

All four apartments inside the building were destroyed due to fire or water damage, according to the release.

The fire is still under investigation.