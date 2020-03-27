Sheriff: Man flown to hospital after Washington County, Va. stabbing, suspect in custody

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Washington County, Virginia on Friday morning led to a man being flown to a hospital.

According to Sheriff Blake Andis, deputies were called to a home in the 17000 block of North Fork River Road around 8 a.m.

A male victim of the stabbing was transported by MedFlight to an area hospital, according to Sheriff Andis.

A male suspect was arrested and transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Abingdon Facility.

No identities have been released yet.

Sheriff Andis told News Channel 11 the stabbing appears to be domestic in nature, and the suspect did not attempt to lead deputies on a pursuit upon their arrival.

More information is expected to be released later on Friday.

