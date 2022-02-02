Sheriff: Man facing attempted murder charge after injuring 3 Unicoi Co. deputies

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after he reportedly assaulted multiple people and deputies, according to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley.

Hensley told News Channel 11 that deputies were first called to a home on Price Road in the Coffee Ridge community late Tuesday night.

Callers had reportedly told 9-1-1 dispatchers that Allen P. Parker, 32, had assaulted a woman and was intoxicated. Family members of the victim removed Parker from the home, but he reportedly went to a different location, where he assaulted another woman.

According to Hensley, Parker had been removed from the second home by the time deputies arrived. Upon their arrival, Hensley said Parker immediately began fighting with the deputies.

During the ensuing struggle, Parker was reportedly able to gain possession of one of the deputy’s knives and stabbed a deputy with it. Hensley said the deputy was stabbed in the torso area, and his ballistic vest prevented him from being injured by the knife.

Another deputy arrived on the scene along with an officer from the Erwin Police Department who had been heading to work.

Parker, who Hensley says has also gone by the street name “Saint,” continued to struggle with law enforcement and at one point bit one deputy’s hand, Hensley said. EMS arrived and reportedly had to use a sedative to help subdue Parker.

Parker was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center and is expected to be moved from there to the Unicoi County Jail on Wednesday night. Parker faces the following charges:

Attempted First-Degree Murder

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Aggravated Burglary

Assault (6 counts)

Resisting Arrest

Vandalism

Hensley told News Channel 11 that three deputies received minor injuries during the incident. All three were treated at and released from the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital.

Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson also responded to the scene and helped administer first-aid to the victims of Parker’s alleged assaults. Hensley said none of the victims needed to go to a hospital.

Hensley commended his deputies for their actions, stating that deadly force had been warranted once Parker tried to harm the deputy with the knife. He also thanked the Erwin officer and Chief Tilson for their help.