Sheriff: Man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Wednesday in Hawkins County after an investigation alleged that he sexually exploited a minor in October.

According to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the sheriff’s office received a report on October 5 that an incident had occurred in the Mooresburg Community.

An investigation was conducted, and Perry Van Evans, 50 of Rogersville, was indicted by the Hawkins County Grand Jury.

Evans is charged with one count of especially aggravated exploitation of a minor and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Evans was arrested on Wednesday and released from the Hawkins County Jail after posting his $100,000 bond.

Due to the nature of the case, details are limited at this time.