Sheriff: Man arrested after Smyth Co. deputy finds five pounds of marijuana in vehicle

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Smyth County after a deputy found five one-pound bags of marijuana in his vehicle following a traffic stop.

According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet sedan around 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 30.

Shuler says the Chevrolet was clocked going 87 miles per hour on Interstate 81 South in the Groseclose area.

While the deputy was issuing a summons for speeding, he reportedly smelled “what he believed to be marijuana inside the car.”

The driver, Adrian James Timmons, 28, of Woodbridge, Virginia, told the deputy he had about a pound of marijuana in the car.

A search revealed five vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, each weighing about a pound.

Timmons reportedly said he was going to deliver the marijuana to Bristol, Virginia.

He was charged with transporting five pounds of marijuana and transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. Timmons was placed on a $3,500 secure bond.