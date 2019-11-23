Breaking News
Sheriff: Letter suggests missing Unicoi Co. man Luc Vance planned to harm himself

Pictured: Lucas Vance

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley says investigators found a letter that suggested that Luc Vance, a missing Unicoi County man, was planning on harming himself.

According to Hensley, the four-page letter was found locked in a safe a few days into the investigation into Vance’s disappearance. The 35-year-old business owner was last seen on Oct. 29 at his home on Marbleton Road.

The sheriff says the letter was in Vance’s handwriting and referenced his loved ones.

Hensley says the investigation into Vance’s disappearance will continue.

