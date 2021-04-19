Sheriff: Lee County, Va. couple arrested after deputies find cocaine, paraphernalia in home

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Lee County, Virginia couple was arrested Sunday, April 18 after deputies found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in their home.

According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Lamber Hollow in the Wallens Creek area after receiving reports of a woman possibly being assaulted by her husband.

When authorities arrived, they found Melanie Ann Bostic, of Duffield, standing on the porch of the home.

She told deputies no assault had occurred. LCSO reports she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics at the time.

“Mrs. Bostic admitted that her husband had injected her with Heroine and stated he was still inside the residence,” the release states.

LCSO reports that deputies knocked on the door of the home for several minutes while Scottie Sam Bostic Jr., 48 of Duffield, refused to come out.

The release states that when the door was opened, Scottie Bostic Jr. also appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

According to LCSO, the following items were found inside the home:

Digital scales

Drug paraphernalia

66 grams of cocaine

Scottie Bostic was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Monday, he is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.

Melanie Bostic was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. As of Monday, she is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.