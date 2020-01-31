Sheriff: Lee County deputy taken to hospital after accident

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Lee County deputy and another driver have been taken to the hospital following a crash near Dryden.

According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, a deputy was responding to an emergency call when another vehicle pulled out in front of him.

The sheriff told News Channel 11 that the deputy then hit the other vehicle.

Both the deputy and the other driver were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

According to the sheriff, Virginia State Police is investigating.

According to the VDOT 511 Virginia online map, all westbound lanes in the area of the wreck are closed. Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.