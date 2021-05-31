Sheriff: Investigation underway after Johnson County church vandalized

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a church was vandalized.

According to a post from the Shady Valley Presbyterian Church, the vandalism occurred the night of May 27.

Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester told News Channel 11 his office is investigating and more details will be released soon.

The church is asking anyone who may have information regarding the vandalism to contact the sheriff’s office.