JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has identified the remains of a person found after a fire Tuesday night.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said the remains have been identified as Cora J. Hayworth, 53.

Hayworth’s remains were found in a burned home on West Holy Hill Rd.

Crews responded to the mobile home fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday. By the time crews arrived, the JCSO reported the majority of the home was severely burned.

As of Friday, the investigation into the fire and Hayworth’s death remain under investigation.