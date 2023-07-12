MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials are investigating after human remains were found in a burned trailer in Johnson County.

According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), a structure fire was reported on West Holy Hill Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived to find a mobile home on fire and extinguished the blaze after roughly 80% of the structure was severely damaged.

While searching the residence, investigators reportedly found unidentified human remains. The Johnson County Coroner and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were then called in to assist with the matter.

The identity and cause of the fire remains under investigation, the release said.