Sheriff: Human remains found in Washington Co. in 2020 identified as Asheville woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains discovered in Washington County in July 2020 have been identified.

According to a release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the skeletal remains found in Jonesborough have been identified as Brandy Shore, 41, of Asheville, North Carolina.

Shore’s remains were found in a “very remote, wooded area” off of Dry Creek Road.

Investigators used DNA comparison to identify Shore, according to WCSO.

“Investigators believe Shore died while camping in the area where the remains were located,” the release states.

At the time the remains were found, authorities traveled to North Carolina and spoke with Shore’s family so they could obtain DNA for the comparison.

As of Thursday, WCSO reports no foul play is suspected.