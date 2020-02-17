Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway after body found in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Washington County, Virginia after a body was discovered early on Monday morning.

According to Washington County Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, the body was discovered around 3:30 a.m. on Campground Road.

A forensics team is on the scene and investigating, according to Sheriff Andis.

The body was found in the middle of the road on Campground Road, and Sheriff Andis told News Channel 11 the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The road is closed from Wagner Road to Cowan Road.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.