Sheriff: Hawkins County deputies injured during drug investigation

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three Hawkins County deputies were injured while conducting a drug investigation according to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

Lawson says the incident happened early Thursday morning as deputies were executed a search warrant at Mountain Star Mall and Apartments at 122 East Main Street in Rogersville.

According to the sheriff, two suspects assaulted the deputies, resulting in one deputy being treated and released from a local hospital.

HCSO investigators, along with the Third Judicial Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and Rogersville Police Department, executed the warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation.

Lawson says detectives and agents had made several drug purchases with suspects at the apartments above the Mountain Star Mall.

During the search, investigators say they found about 42.2 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana on one of the subjects, and suboxone.

The following suspects were arrested and charged:

Robert Benjamin Hobbs, 42: Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale; Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Suboxone), and Maintaining a Dwelling Where Narcotics Are Housed, Manufactured, or Sold.

Steven Alex Hardesty, 46: Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale and Maintaining a Dwelling Where Narcotics Are Housed, Manufactured, or Sold.

Adam Cole Tunnell, 40: Resisting Stop Frisk Halt and Arrest, Aggravated Assault on an Officer, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anthony Scott Barker, 28: Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Schedule VI Marijuana.

Gregory Brian Richards, 48: Maintaining a Dwelling Where Narcotics Are Housed, Manufactured, or Sold, Resisting Stop Frisk Halt & Arrest and Assault on an Officer

All are being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail.