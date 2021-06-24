Sheriff: Greeneville man arrested on drug charges found in possession of more than $70K worth of stolen property

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County authorities report they found more than $70,000 worth of stolen items when they arrested a suspect on drug charges.

According to a release from Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Tyler Warren Nunley, 23, of Greeneville, was arrested on Friday, June 18 for charges related to narcotics.

The release states that during the arrest, Nunley was found to be in possession of several stolen items “valued at more than 70,000 dollars.”

The release provided the following partial list of stolen items recovered:

– Dutchman Aspen camping trailer

– HP Laptop computer

– Yamaha Big Bear 4-wheeler

– Honda CRF150 Motorcycle

– Homesteader box trailer

– Carry-On box trailer

– Chainsaws

– Generator

– Weed-eaters

– Pressure Washer

– Numerous power and hand tools

Nunley was charged with the following:

– 2 counts of Theft Under $1,000

– Theft $2,500 to $10,000

– 2 counts of Theft $10,000 to $60,000

– 2 counts of Manufacturing/Delivery/Sale or Possession of Methamphetamine

– Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

– Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

Nunley was reportedly transported to the Greene County Jail where he is being held on a $190,000 bond.