Courtesy of Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley confirmed to News Channel 11 that crews are responding to a fully involved structure fire at the Southern Craft BBQ Watauga location.

According to Fraley, the call came in around 5:19 a.m. on Thursday morning.

People are advised to avoid Highway 321 around the lake as crews work the scene, Fraley stated.

This story is currently developing. News Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene.