Sheriff: Former Greene Co. mayor dies in farming accident

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed with Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt that a former Greene County mayor, Alan Broyles, has died.

According to the sheriff, Broyles died in a farming accident.

The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security posted a note on their Twitter page Thursday morning that reads, “Our hearts are heavy this morning with news of the passing of former county mayor, Alan Broyles. Please pray for his family during this difficult time. “

Our hearts are heavy this morning with news of the passing of former county mayor, Alan Broyles. Please pray for his family during this difficult time. — Greeneville/Greene County Office of EMA/HLS (@GCEMAHLS) September 5, 2019

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison sent the following statement to News Channel 11: