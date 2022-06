(WJHL) — There has been a fatal crash on Highway 421 S near Grover Reece Road in Johnson County Thursday morning.

Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester confirmed the sheriff’s office and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene.

Tester would not provide any additional information such as how many people the crash involved or what time it occurred.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the THP for more details. This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.