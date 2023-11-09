DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Rachel’s Chapel wildfire in eastern Dickenson County had spread to nearly 2,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of eight homes as of Thursday night, according to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming.

Despite the evacuations, no structures were in danger, Fleming said.

According to the sheriff, crews had established a line around the fire.

He also said wind speeds had decreased compared to earlier in the day.

Dry conditions have fueled multiple wildfires in the region, but rain is expected Friday.