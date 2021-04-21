Sheriff: Dickenson Co. authorities seeking suspect in abduction after pursuit, 3-month-old was in vehicle during chase

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after a chase Tuesday night.

According to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, deputies saw a 2003 Chrysler minivan driving recklessly on Dante Mountain Road around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies reportedly checked the registration of the van, which Fleming says confirmed the tags were stolen from Smyth County, Virginia.

Fleming said deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

According to Fleming, the pursuit continued for roughly 20 miles before the minivan stopped on Middle of the World Road.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Fuller, 27, of Haysi, ran from the scene and has not been located as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Fleming.

Deputies report they identified the passenger as Brittany Swim , 22, of Dante. Fleming said Swim is not facing any charges as of Wednesday.

Fleming said Swim reportedly asked Fuller to let her out multiple times before he eventually stopped the vehicle. Due to those circumstances, Fleming says Fuller is being charged with abduction by force.

Fleming told News Channel 11 a 3-month-old child was in the vehicle during the pursuit. Swim has retained custody of the child.

Fuller was reportedly already wanted out of Dickenson County for a probation violation. He now faces the following additional charges:

Felony eluding

Possession of Schedule I drugs

Abduction by force

Felony child endangerment

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Multiple traffic violations

Anyone with information regarding Fuller’s is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (276) 926-1600.