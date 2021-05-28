Sheriff: Cause of Greene County church fire ‘undetermined’ but foul play not suspected

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators say the cause of the fire that destroyed the Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church this week is “undetermined,” but foul play is not suspected.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was unable to pinpoint a point of origin. The extensive damage to the church also hindered investigators.

However, the sheriff’s office says based on photos and firefighter information, the fire likely started in the attic, which would indicate the fire was electromechanical in nature.

No one was injured in the fire.