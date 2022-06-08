RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The body of a man who had been reported missing by family members in early June was found in a river, according to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that Ricky Griffith, 59, of Honaker, was reported missing on Thursday, June 2.

Kayakers on the Clinch River found Griffith’s body on Monday, June 6, according to Dye. The location on the river was within the Town of Richlands, Virginia.

An investigation was conducted by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Richlands Police Department, and Griffith’s body was sent for an autopsy in Roanoke. A medical examiner confirmed Griffith’s identity.

The release states there has been no evidence of foul play as of Wednesday. A complete report from the medical examiner’s office is still pending.