Sheriff: Body found in crashed vehicle in Unicoi Co. believed to be missing Jonesborough man

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities believe the body of a missing Jonesborough man has been found in a crashed vehicle in Unicoi County.

According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, a body was found Monday afternoon by a group of hikers on Spivey Mountain along Highway 19W. Hensley said the hikers spotted a vehicle in a creek with a man’s body in the driver’s seat.

Hensley said the hikers contacted the sheriff’s office, who responded with the Unicoi County Search & Rescue Squad to remove the body from the treacherous area.

Hensley told News Channel 11 that deputies checked the registration of the vehicle and discovered it was registered to Nicolas Todd, a Jonesborough man reported missing by his family.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office has been seeking Todd, who was last seen by family members on June 2.

According to Hensley, Todd’s family lives along Highway 19W and investigators “strongly believe” the body in the vehicle is Todd.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to confirm the identity.

Hensley said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were also notified of the incident.

Hensley told News Channel 11 he went along with members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to speak with the Todd’s family with after the body was discovered.

The vehicle appeared to have gone down a steep embankment for several hundred yards before crashing into the creek. Hensley said based on where the vehicle was found, it likely went through an opening along the highway’s curve where there is not a guardrail. He said the place where the body was found was well-concealed from the roadway.

THP is investigating the crash, according to Hensley. News Channel 11 reached out to THP for more details. A crash report has not been made available as of Tuesday morning.

Hensley said it appeared that the body and vehicle had been at the location for a significant amount of time.