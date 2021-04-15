Sheriff: Body found in burned vehicle in Hawkins County identified as missing Morristown man

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in a burned vehicle in February.

According to a release from Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the body was identifed as Clinton Lee Arnold, 31, of Morristown, Tennessee.

The release states that Arnold had recently been reported missing in Morristown.

As of Thursday, the exact cause of death has not been determined. Full autopsy results are pending.

The sheriff’s office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Morristown Police Department are still investigating.

Arnold’s body was found on February 21, 2021 inside a burned Chevrolet Avalanche in a secluded area that was not visible from the roadway.

The truck was located near Repass Road in the Mooresburg area.