SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A body was found following a mobile home fire on Tuesday.

According to the release, officers with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a fire in the Big Moccasin section of Clawhammer Drive in Scott County at 12:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, the mobile home was found completely engulfed in flames. Once fire departments on the scene were able to contain the fire, a body was reportedly found inside the residence.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke. The case remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds told News Channel 11 that investigators have not ruled out any possibilities in regards to the recovery of the body.