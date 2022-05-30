UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The body of a Johnson City woman was found at the Beauty Spot in Unicoi County Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A release from the TBI states that just after midnight, a woman’s body was discovered “just off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot.”

The woman was identified by the TBI as Athena Saunders, 48. Her body was reportedly sent for an autopsy.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are investigating the incident. As of Monday evening, the investigation is still active and ongoing.

