DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot near Damascus on Tuesday, but the initial report to police prompted a manhunt for a suspect, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.

Andis said two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally.

The report that came to police was that one of the juveniles had been shot by an unknown male who ran from the area near Columbus McKinnon off Jeb Stuart Highway, according to the sheriff.

That report prompted a multi-agency manhunt, which was called off late Tuesday evening.