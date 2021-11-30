Sheriff: 78-year-old Telford man arrested on child porn charges

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton, a 78-year-old Telford man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that Roger Fernstrom was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and added that investigators confiscated multiple electronic devices from the residence to analyze for further evidence.

The arrest occurred after investigators discovered that child pornography had been downloaded from Fernstrom’s home on Sugar Plum Lane, the release states.

As of Tuesday, Fernstrom is in the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment hearing.

The release states that additional charges may follow once the investigation is complete.