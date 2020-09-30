Sheriff: 3 Scott Co. deputies placed on administrative leave after being decertified, related to previous embezzlement case

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Three Scott County, Virginia deputies have been placed on administrative leave without pay after being notified of their decertification by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

According to Scott County Sheriff Jeff Eads, the sheriff’s office was notified of the decertification of the deputies and placed them on leave Tuesday.

Eads told News Channel 11 that the deputies are appealing the decision by the DCJS.

Eads said the decertification of the deputies is in relation to the Jeffrey Spicer case, which involved a former deputy at the sheriff’s office who pleaded guilty to embezzlement and wire fraud for acts committed in 2016-2018.

Spicer entered a plea agreement in 2019 after prosecutors said he collected more than $21,000 in fraudulent overtime wages from 2014 to 2017 while employed at the sheriff’s office.

Prosecutors said Spicer submitted 47 fraudulent requests for 765 hours of overtime between 2014 and 2017.

Spicer also was able to provide monitoring services for people ordered by the Scott County Circuit Court. He provided these services through a business he owned, Spicewater Home Electronic Monitoring, LLC.

For several months, Spicer received payment for monitoring services he did not provide.

Court records from Spicer’s case also say he solicited nude photos and sex from people on home electronic monitoring for payment and for not notifying the court of noncompliance about the people he was monitoring.

Spicer was also accused of fraudulently taking online tests on behalf of other law enforcement officers who paid him to do so.