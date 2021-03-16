Sheriff: 3 arrested after deputies find meth, firearm inside stolen truck during Sullivan Co. traffic stop

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were arrested in Sullivan County on Saturday after drugs were found inside a stolen truck.

According to a release from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, detectives were notified that a stolen Chevrolet Silverado from Scott County, Virginia would be in the area.

Detectives also learned Chad Frazier, 47, was in possession of the stolen truck.

The release says the truck was found, and a traffic stop was conducted.

SCSO reports Frazier and two other people were in the vehicle. The other two suspects were identified as Jamie Ridings and Christopher Bates.

Photo: Evidence taken from arrest on Saturday, March 13. Courtesy of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

A search was conducted on the vehicle. Deputies reportedly found drug paraphernalia, such as pipes, baggies, digital scales and syringes.

Bates, 27, was “in possession of approximately three grams of crystal methamphetamine along with a loaded handgun.” He was arrested and transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

Bates was charged with possession of Schedule II drugs and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The release says Frazier already had “several outstanding warrants issued out of Sullivan County.” Deputies report that while he was awaiting transport to the jail, he tried to discard methamphetamine in the back of a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Frazier also reportedly told corrections officers at the jail he had “ingested a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin.” He was examined by the jail’s nursing staff and transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the release.

Frazier was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of Schedule II drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ridings, 38, was also arrested and later found to be in possession of more than 60 grams of methamphetamine while being booked into the jail. SCSO reports she was in possession of drugs with a street value of more than $3,000.

She was charged with driving without a license, possession of stolen property, possession of Schedule II drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.