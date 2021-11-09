Sheriff: 2 Scott County, Virginia deputies treated for fentanyl exposure Monday

FILE – (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds confirmed with News Channel 11 that two deputies were transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center on Monday morning following a possible fentanyl exposure.

A release from the department revealed that the deputies had been packaging “illegal narcotics to send to a forensic lab for analysis” when they began experiencing symptoms.

One deputy, Edds said, had severe symptoms. Both deputies were cleared and released from the hospital.

They had been wearing protective gear during the time of exposure, the release said. A Virginia State Police (VSP) Hazmat team decontaminated the Scott’s County Sheriff’s Office as a precaution.