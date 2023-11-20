YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – Two people were killed in a Sunday morning house fire in Yancey County, North Carolina, according to authorities.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post that the fire was reported off Double Island Road in the county during the early morning hours.

Two individuals were killed in the fire, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims were not identified further by the sheriff’s office.

The post states no foul play is suspected in the fire. The sheriff’s office reports the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist in the investigation in order to determine the cause and origin of the fire.