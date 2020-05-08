Sheriff: 2 facing murder charges after man found dead from assault in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two men have been charged with second-degree murder and other charges after a a 63-year-old man was found dead outside his home in Tazewell County.

PREVIOUS: UPDATE: Two in custody in Tazewell County homicide, assault investigation

According to a release from Sheriff Brian Hieatt, the sheriff’s office received an emergency call to the Thompson Valley area due to a man being assaulted and in need of rescue services.

The release says while deputies were investigating the incident, they were told about another possible assault in the Tannersville area.

When deputies arrive in Tannersville, they found 63-year-old Douglas French dead outside his home.

There was evidence of an attack or assault that led to French’s death.

The release says information from both scenes led investigators to seek Gabriel “Goob” Peery, 39 of the Tannersville area, and Justin Fields, 21 of Chilhowie.

Fields had also been staying in Tannersville, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office reports Fields and Peery were apprehended with the help of Virginia State Police, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Peery has been charged with Second-Degree Murder and Malicious Wounding, and Fields has been charged with Malicious Wounding and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

The sheriff’s office reports that charges are pending on a woman who is being investigated for being involved in the incidents.

The release says Peery was acquainted with both victims, but information is still being gathered to determine what led up to the wounding and murder.