Sheriff: 2 arrested after Sullivan Co. traffic stops reveal more than $5K in illegal drugs

Photos: Travis Adams (left) and Dakotah Walsh (right). Courtesy of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested in Sullivan County on Saturday, January 30 after traffic stops uncovered several types of drugs.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers from the special operations unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Travis Adams for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The release says a pursuit followed that ended in the Horsecreek area of Sullivan Gardens. Adams then fled on foot from the area but was found and taken into custody.

Deputies report Adams was in possession of the following:

10 grams of heroin

30 grams of methamphetamine

11 grams of marijuana

Multiple bags of “miscellaneous pills”

– Alprazolam

– Morphine

– Buprenorphine

– Alprazolam – Morphine – Buprenorphine $4,376 in cash

The release says the heroin, meth and marijuana have a street value of $5,510.

“A second vehicle was stopped in conjunction with the drug investigation driven by Dakotah Walsh and passenger Mary Smith,” according to the release.

Walsh was reportedly in possession of a gram of heroin, syringes and a glass smoking pipe at the time of the traffic stop.

Both Adams and Walsh were arrested and transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

Adams was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of schedule I for resale, possession of schedule II for resale, possession of schedule IV for resale, possession of schedule VI for resale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Walsh was charged with possession of heroin and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.