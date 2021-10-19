Sheriff: 17 arrested on drug charges in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A joint operation in Buchanan County has led to the arrests of 17 people on alleged drug offenses.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were conducted on Tuesday with the assistance of the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Virginia State Police and the Grundy Police Department.

All 17 individuals were being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

The release identified the suspects as the following:

Hassell Bailey, 46, Grundy, VA

4cts. Distribution more than ½ oz. n/o 5 lbs Marijuana

4cts. Common Nuisance

Gary Dean Baldwin, 67, Grundy, VA

2cts. Distribution Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

1ct. Common Nuisance

Peggy Sue Byrd, 49, Big Rock, VA

1ct. Distribution of Schedule III Controlled Substance

1ct. Common Nuisance

Randy Gilbert, 52, Grundy, VA

1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

1ct. Common Nuisance

Ervin Hardin, 64, Hurley, VA

2cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

1ct. Common Nuisance

Daniel Lee Hargis, 48, Davenport, VA

5cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

4cts. Common Nuisance

1ct. Conspiracy

Donald Lee Hubbard Jr, 42, Grundy, VA

1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

Zachary Aaron Hurley, 27, Hurley, VA

3cts. Distribution Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

2cts. Distribution Imitation Scheduled I/II Controlled Substance

2cts. Common Nuisance

Virginia Ann Lester, 62, Grundy, VA

1ct. Distribution Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

1ct. Possess Gun while Selling Schedule I/II Drug

1ct. Common Nuisance

Christopher Joe May, 33, Hurley, VA

2cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

1ct. Distribution Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

2cts. Common Nuisance

Barbara Sue Musick, 62, Grundy, VA

4cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

4cts. Common Nuisance

Angela Renee Stacy, 49, Grundy, VA

1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

1ct. Conspiracy

1ct. Common Nuisance

Larry Michael Stacy, 47, Grundy, VA

2cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

2cts. Common Nuisance

1ct. Conspiracy

Billy Ray Sullivan, 62, Hurley, VA

1ct. Distribution Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

1ct. Conspiracy

1ct. Common Nuisance

Rebecca Gail Wilson, 36, Honaker, VA

1ct. Possession Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

1ct. Possess Schedule I/II with Firearm

Larry Donald Wolford, 45, Hurley, VA

2cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

Danny Ray Chapman, 59, Grundy, VA

1ct. Marijuana: Possess w/int >1 oz-5

BCSO states investigators are actively searching for other people who have been indicted or charged.