SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was found stabbed and another shot after police were called to an incident in Gate City on Sunday, May 1.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies and officers of the Gate City Police Department were called to a possible stabbing at a home in west Gate City.

Authorities found one person who had been stabbed and another person close by who had suffered a gunshot wound. The release states both people were transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment.

As of Monday, the investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff’s office reports there are no known threats to the public.

The release did not specify if a suspect is known yet. No other information has been released.