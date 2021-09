ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — One person was flown to a hospital after a stabbing Friday night near Abingdon.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald’s near I-81 Exit 19.

One man was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center. Another man was taken into custody.

No other details were released.

