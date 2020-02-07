Sheriff: 1 dead after Unicoi County crash sends vehicle into Buffalo Creek

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Unicoi Drive early Thursday morning led to a person’s death after a vehicle overturned into Buffalo Creek.

According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, the vehicle crashed on the bridge going over Buffalo Creek after midnight, shutting down the road.

The vehicle then overturned and entered the creek with the male driver, according to Sheriff Hensley.

According to Sheriff Hensley, deputies arrived on the scene and attempted to reach the vehicle, but it was swept away when the rope the deputies were tied off with broke.

Sheriff Hensley told News Channel 11 that there was no one else in the vehicle, and deputies suffered only minor injuries before they were able to get out of the water.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and News Channel 11 has reached out to them for more information.

The driver’s age has not been released at this time.

