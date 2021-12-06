Sheriff: 1 dead after tractor accident in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was killed in an accident involving a tractor in Washington County, Virginia on Sunday.

According to Sheriff Blake Andis, the accident occurred in the 1700 block of Providence Road around 3:30 p.m.

Andis said Kenneth Sells was out feeding livestock when the tractor he was operating ran up on nearby hay bales and overturned. Sells was killed in the accident, according to Andis.

No other injuries were reported.

According to Andis, the incident has been ruled accidental and is no longer under investigation.