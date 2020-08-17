Sheriff: 1 dead after shooting Monday morning in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is dead after a shooting at a home in Dickenson County Monday morning.

According to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, deputies were called to a domestic situation at a home on Dog Branch Gap Road in Clinchco around 8:30 a.m.

According to Sheriff Fleming, gunshots were reported at the home before deputies arrived.

Fleming told News Channel 11 that upon arrival, deputies found an adult man dead inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Two other men were found in the home and taken to the Dickenson County Community Hospital for injuries they suffered during the assault.

Sheriff Fleming said the other two men did not have gunshot wounds.

A handgun was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

The Virginia State Police are also assisting with the investigation.