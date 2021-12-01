Sheriff: 1 dead after overnight house fire in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person died in a house fire on the 400-block of Rambling Road on Tuesday night, according to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton.

The release states deputies responded to the residence at 11:45 p.m. and tried to save the one person who remained in the home. The smoke and heat hindered the rescue attempts.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification to family.

TBI Fire Investigators continue to team with the Washington County Criminal Investigations Division to determine the cause of the fire.

Responding agencies included fire departments from Jonesborough, Embreeville and Limestone.

The victim’s body has been sent to the James H. Quillen Forensics Center for autopsy.

No further details have been released at this time; the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as they become available.